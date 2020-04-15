Allu Arjun wins hearts as he celebrates his personal assistant's birthday amidst COVID 19 lockdown; See PHOTO

Allu Arjun proves he is a man with a golden heart as he recently celebrated his personal assistant's birthday at home. Check out the picture.

Stylish star Allu Arjun always wears his heart on his sleeves and many instances prove this fact. The superstar is currently basking in the success of his latest movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde. Needless to say, his amazing dance moves in the song Butta Bomma has won millions of hearts around the country. Allu Arjun is currently under home quarantine along with his family members just like the rest of the people in the country amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the midst of all this, the Sarrainodu actor celebrated the birthday of his personal assistant within the confines of his home thereby earning praise from everyone. A picture of the small but beautiful celebration has surfaced on social media in which Allu Arjun is seen clapping for the assistant as the latter cuts the cake along with the superstar’s son, Allu Ayaan. And the best part was that the little munchkin was too happy to help cut the cake as is evident in the picture.

Check out the picture below:

(ALSO READ: Siva Karthikeyan to play the lead in the Tamil remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo?)

The superstar keeps it simple as he wears a white and orange jacket teamed up with a pair of matching shorts in the picture. He also dons a cap with the name of his upcoming movie Icon engraved in it. On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his next movie which is titled Pushpa. His first look from the action thriller has already been unveiled much to the excitement of fans. The movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapati Babu and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. It has been directed by noted director Sukumar and is produced by Y. Naveen. He will also be seen in the romantic entertainer Icon helmed by Venu Sriram.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2016 2015

Share your comment ×