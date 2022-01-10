Allu Arjun wishes father Allu Aravind on his birthday & shares pic of them twinning in white

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 10, 2022 01:00 PM IST  |  9.3K
   
Allu Arjun wishes father on his birthday
Allu Arjun wishes father Allu Aravind on his birthday & shares pic of them twinning in white
Advertisement

Star Allu Arjun wished dad Allu Aravind on his birthday by penning a special Birthday post. He shared a photograph of him and his dad twinning in white and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad . Lots n lots love always”

Check out the post below:

Also Read: Allu Arjun teases wife; asks her to choose between him and chocolate brownie

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!