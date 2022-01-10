Allu Arjun wishes father Allu Aravind on his birthday & shares pic of them twinning in white
Star Allu Arjun wished dad Allu Aravind on his birthday by penning a special Birthday post. He shared a photograph of him and his dad twinning in white and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad . Lots n lots love always”
Credits: Allu Arjun Instagram
