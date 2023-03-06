Allu Arjun wishes his 'cutie' Sneha Reddy on 12th wedding anniversary

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. Today, the couple is celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary and they showered love on each other. Allu Arjun shared a picture-perfect selfie with 'cutie' Sneha as he wished her.

The Pushpa actor wrote, "Happy Anniversary cutiee." Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen twinning in white and flaunting a smile as they posed for selfie. Sneha re-shared her husband's post and captioned it with 'red hearts'.

Take a look at Allu Arjun's anniversary wish for Sneha here:

Allu Arjun and Sneha's love story

Allu Arjun met Sneha Reddy at a common friend's wedding and they had their love-at-first-sight moment. They tied the knot in 2011 and ever since then, they are setting major relationship goals. They make us believe in love all over again. Allu Arjun and Sneha are proud parents of a daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan.

Professional front

The versatile actor is set to play the celebrated character Pushpa Raj once again, in the upcoming second installment of the Sukumar-directed franchise, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is slated to hit the theatres, as a Makar Sankranti 2024 release. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles respectively.

According to Pinkvilla sources, the first glimpse of Pushpa 2 will be released on the 47th birthday of Allu Arjun, on April 8.

After this, Allu Arjun is planning to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun will begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas in 2024. However, an official announcement regarding the project is yet to be made.

However, last week, the actor announced his forthcoming film with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a pan-Indian film and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Vanga, his brother Pranay Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

