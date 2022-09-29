Allu Arjun wishes his 'cutie' wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday with a family PIC
Allu Arjun took to Instagram and penned a sweet birthday post for wife Sneha Reddy.
Allu Arjun's better half, Sneha Reddy is celebrating her birthday today and wishing his wife, the Pushpa actor penned a sweet post on Instagram. Dropping a picture of the of cake cutting ceremony with their kids Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, he captioned the post, "Happy Birthday cutie."
Check out the post below:
Credits: Allu Arjun Instagram
