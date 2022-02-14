Allu Arjun wishes his 'cutie' Sneha on Valentines Day with a stunning pic of twinning in white

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram story and shared a stunning pic with his wife Sneha to wish her on Valentine's Day. The actor called his wifey 'cutie' as he wished her on the day of the love. The duo can be seen twinning in white in the pic. While AA opted for a white shirt with a rugged beard, Sneha looked truly beautiful in a sleeveless dress.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day Cutieee."