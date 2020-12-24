Allu Arjun wishes his elder brother Bobby with a stunning picture from Udaipur; Calls him a pillar of support

Be it pampering his kids on an off day to wishing his family members on birthdays, Allu Arjun makes sure to be by his family all the time.

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun is not only known for his excellent work in films but is also a perfect family man. Be it pampering his kids on an off day to wishing his family members on birthdays, Allu Arjun makes sure to be by his family all the time. Today, on his elder brother Allu Bobby's birthday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture with him clicked during Niharika Konidela's wedding in Udaipur. One can see in the photo, all the 3 Allu brothers posing together and they look stunning.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor also penned a sweet birthday note for his brother and called him his pillar of support. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Bobby(@allubobby ) ! May this coming year be the most memorable year of your journey. You have always been my pillar of support for every film n occasion of my life. Have a greatttt dayyy." Allu Venkatesh, who is fondly known as Bobby, got married for the second time in 2019 post his divorce with the first wife in 2016.

Allu Arjun's birthday post for brother Bobby:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will resume shooting of his upcoming film, Pushpa in January. Reportedly, after a few members on the sets tested positive, the makers decided to postpone the shoot to January.

Also Read: Here's a glimpse into Allu Arjun's luxurious and classic Pushpa vanity van; SEE PIC

Directed by Sukumaran, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×