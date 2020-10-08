Allu Arjun wishes his 'oldest friend' and director Maruthi on his birthday with a THROWBACK photo

Allu Arjun, who is a close friend of him since a very long time, took to Twitter and shared a sweet birthday wish for director Maruthi.

Filmmaker Maruthi celebrates his 47th birthday today, October 8 and fans across the country are sending him sweet wishes on social media. Director Maruthi's close friends and actors from the film industry are also showering him with birthday wishes to make it a special occasion. Allu Arjun, who is a close friend of him since a very long time, took to Twitter and shared a sweet birthday wish for director Maruthi. Sharing a throwback picture of them, Bunny wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to one of my oldest friend , well-wisher & director Maruthi." To this, the birthday boy replied, "Thank u Bunny babu , so sweet of you."

Allu Arjun and Maruthi have been close friends and moviegoers are eagerly waiting for their collaboration. In the past, speaking about doing a film with Allu Arjun, Maruthi had said, “Bunny is a very close friend and we keep in touch on WhatsApp. However, friendship is different and profession is different altogether. Even I want to direct a film with Bunny someday. I am waiting for the right story for Bunny’s film and I will talk about our project in future."

Meanwhile, actress Lavanya also wished the director with a lovely message on Twitter, "Wishing the super talented and sweet @DirectorMaruthi sir a very happy birthday! Have a great day," She tweeted.

Check out tweets below:

Director Maruthi Dasari is known for his hit films like Ee Rojullo, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Mahanubhavudu and Prati Roju Pandage.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's film titled, Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Credits :Twitter

