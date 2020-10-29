Allu Arjun wishes Naga Babu with a throwback pic; Calls him his most favourite and genuine

After Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun has penned a lovely birthday wish for Konidela Nagendra Babu. Check it out.

Konidela Nagendra Babu turns a year older today, October 29 and he is receiving immense love and best wishes from fans on Twitter. Naga Babu, brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan is being showered with birthday wishes from his family also on social media. After Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun has penned a lovely birthday wish for the actor. Allu Arjun took to social media and shared a picture with Naga Babu along with a note that read: "Many many happy returns of the day to one of my most fav & genuine people . Happy Birthday Nagababai."

Chiranjeevi also shared a major throwback moment featuring all the brothers and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my passionately loyal, emotional, kind hearted and fun loving brother." Meanwhile, in September, Naga Babu had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for a week almost. The actor and his wife Padmaja, both isolated in different rooms of their house. It was the most difficult phase for Naga Babu but he kept himself occupied by watching videos and funny stuff. On the occasion of his birthday, he donated plasma for the second time today.

Sharing about the same, he wrote on Twitter, "Feeling Ecstatic & Lucky to have My Brother @KChiruTweets as My Philosopher. Proud to be a Little drop in his ocean of efforts..Very Much Elated by his unannounced visit Today while donating my plasma for the second time ..Will Stand By Your Side to Infinity & Beyond."

Feeling Ecstatic & Lucky to have My Brother @KChiruTweets as My Philosopher.

Proud to be a Little drop in his ocean of efforts..

Very Much Elated by his unannounced visit Today while donating my plasma for the second time ..

Will Stand By Your Side to Infinity & Beyond అన్నయ్య... pic.twitter.com/Q3yPWV7jYp — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) October 29, 2020

