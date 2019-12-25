Allu Arjun wishes the team of Prati Roju Pandage on their film success with a sweet message; Check it out

The Arya 2 actor also mentions that his dear friend Maruthi who has helmed the film has delivered a super hit film at the box office.

The south megastar Allu Arjun who will be seen in the upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has congratulated the entire team of Prati Roju Pandage on their film success with a sweet message. The S/O Satyamurthy actor has shared a heart-warming message for the entire cast and crew of the film. The actor Allu Arjun who featured in films like Race Gurram, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham said that he was very happy that his cousin Sai Dharam Tej has a super hit film. The south megastar who is also fondly known as Stylish Star further wrote in his Instagram post that his life line Vasu, has a good film at his hands.

The Arya 2 actor also mentions that his dear friend Maruthi who has helmed the film has delivered a super hit film at the box office. The actor also adds that his father will be getting some good returns as the film has proved to be a box office success. The blockbuster film titled Prati Roju Pandage south actor Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna in the lead. The film brought a very refreshing lead pair on the silver screen. The film also features actors like Sathyaraj and Rao Ramesh in key roles. The film struck a chord with the fans and audience members, as they gave it a thundering response at the box office.

The Maruthi directorial has generated a lot of intrigue in the minds of the fans with the first look poster of the film itself. The stunning actress Raashi Khanna who featured in films like Sanga Thamizhan with Vijay Sethupathi and Venky Mama with Naga Chaitanya and Venkatesh Daggubati won everyone's hearts with her performance.

