Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha on her birthday with a beautiful photo; Calls her the most special person

Allu Arjun shared an adorable birthday wish for his wife Sneha alongside an unseen photo from her birthday bash.

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha turns a year older today, September 29 and social media is filled with lovely wishes for the super stylish star wife. Bunny hosted a private birthday bash for his ladylove, which was attended only by their close friends. The photos of Sneha cutting the cake with Allu Arjun and posing with her girl gang at the intimate birthday party have surfaced on social media. Sneha also shared a few photos on her Instagram account from her private birthday party hosted by her actor-husband. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor also shared a beautiful birthday wish for his wife alongside an unseen photo from her birthday bash.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to the most special person in my life . . Wish to spend more n more birthdays with you . Happy birthday cutieeee... #allusnehareddy." Allu Arjun and Sneha make a beautiful couple in this photo and we just can't stop staring at it. The couple is setting major relationship goals and well, Allu Arjun is setting high standards for other husbands out there. Nothing could have made Sneha's birthday special than a surprise party from her husband and actor Allu Arjun. Don't you think?

They are one of our favourite couples in the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun got married to the love of his life in March 2011. After meeting each other at a wedding through commong friends, they dated each other for a few years. It was a friendship that turned into a beautiful love story. The couple tied the knot on March 6, 2011.

Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy are proud parents of two kids- Ayaan and Arha.

Also Read: Allu Arjun hosts private birthday bash for wife Sneha & they make a stunning couple in these INSIDE party pics

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×