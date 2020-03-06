Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha on their anniversary with beautiful wedding photo; Says 'Love grows everyday'

Allu Arjun got married to the love of his life Sneha Reddy in 2011. Today, on March 6, the couple celebrates their 9th wedding anniversary.

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha are one of the most adorable couples in the South Indian film industry. The duo never fails to win out hearts with their lovey-dovey pictures and have been setting major couple goals since 2011. Allu Arjun got married to the love of his life Sneha Reddy in 2011 and today, on March 6, the couple celebrates their 9th wedding anniversary. Bunny took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo with Sneha from their wedding. He wrote, "9 years of marriage..time is getting over fast. But love grows every day." Don't they look adorable together in this throwback picture?

Allu Arjun is husband goals undoubtedly as he makes sure to express his heart out over such occasions. Arjun and Sneha Reddy are surely one of the cutest couples in Telugu cinema and they never fail to display their bonding on social media. Allu Arjun and Sneha are blessed with a daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan. We just can't get enough of this heartwarming picture of Sneha and Arjun. Check it out below.



Allu Arjun and Sneha's love story is one of our favourites. For the uninitiated, they first met each other at one of his friend's wedding and it was love at first sight for Bunny. After being introduced by one of their common friends, the duo exchanged phone numbers and res is the history. It was a friendship that turned into a beautiful love story. The couple tied the knot on March 6, 2011.

Here's wishing the most adorable couple, A Happy Wedding Anniversary!

