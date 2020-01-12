Allu Arjun on working with Pooja Hegde in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Her understanding has grown more as an actor

Allu Arjun in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, couldn't stop raving about Pooja Hegde, who is one of the most successful names in the Telugu film industry.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, one of the most anticipated films of the year has hit the screens today, January 12. Directed by Trivikram, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's onscreen chemistry is one of the highlights as they spin magic for the second time. The two have worked together earlier in Duvvada Jagganadham aka DJ. Bunny in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, couldn't stop raving about Pooja, who is one of the most successful names in the Telugu film industry.

Allu believes that as an actor Pooja has evolved tremendously. The stylish star said, "I have never repeated any of my heroines, Pooja is probably the first heroine I have repeated." He further continued, "I have seen Pooja during DJ days, she has become far superior performer, far superior actor, her understanding has grown much more as an actor. She also dubbed with her own voice for the film. She has given her all out for this film."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also starring in an important role is receiving good response from the audience and critics alike. The film is off to a good start at the box office as well.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is jointly produced by S Radhakrishnan and Allu Aravind. The film also features Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

