Allu Arjun’s 6-year-old daughter Arha carves a perfect Ganpati Bappa idol; see video

Allu Sneha Reddy wife of Stylish Star Allu Arjun recently shared a post where the little star kid Allu Arha was seen making an idol of lord Ganesha. Since we are just two days away from Ganesh Chaturthi, this was little Arha’s style to welcome Ganpati Bappa and pay her tribute.

Allu Arha is an immensely talented starkid, in an earlier post shared by her loving Nana, Allu Arjun, the little girl was seen nailing a difficult yogasana posture like a pro while her doting father was proudly beholding her.

Moreover, this 6-year-old daughter of the National Award-winning actor is also no less than a star on social media. With her first onscreen appearance in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, Arha already proved she is a star in the making.

Little Arha carrying the family legacy

Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter is an enchanting source of happiness who consistently captivates social media with her magnetic charm, just like her famous father. Whenever her parents post videos and photos of her, she effortlessly captures everyone's affection. It's evident that Arha has carved out her own celebrity status!

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla post the release of Pushpa Part 1, Allu Arjun had expressed his happiness about Arha's acting debut. "It is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness," said AA. Arha's debut signifies the arrival of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian film industry, establishing her as one of the most popular star kids.

Upcoming projects of AA

Meanwhile, the Arya star is currently in the midst of filming for Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles. The first installment of Pushpa left a lasting impression, and movie enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting part 2. As previously disclosed, Pushpa 2 will be released on 15th August 2024.

The intense clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh, portrayed by Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil respectively, will persist in this grand conclusion to the two-part series.

