Allu Arjun’s AA23, Ram Charan starrer RC17 set to release in 2027 and 2028? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun is currently working on his next release, Raaka, while Ram Charan recently appeared in Peddi. Now, according to a new report, the actors’ upcoming films could arrive in theaters in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Allu Arjun’s AA23 and Ram Charan’s RC17 to release in 2027 and 2028?

According to a report shared by Telugu Chitraalu, Allu Arjun ’s upcoming collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, is reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2027 release. Meanwhile, RC17, which marks Ram Charan’s second collaboration with director Sukumar, is reportedly being planned for a 2028 release. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the release dates yet.

More about AA23 and RC17

AA23 is an upcoming action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. In the announcement teaser, the actor is seen wearing a distinctive silver kada often associated with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired aesthetic.

Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde may play the female lead. The actress has previously shared screen space with Allu Arjun in DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s co-writer and filmmaker Rathna Kumar described AA23 as “a proper pan-Indian film,” citing its broad international appeal.

Meanwhile, the plot details of RC17 have not yet been revealed by the makers.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan’s work front

Following Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Raaka. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to make extensive use of CGI and VFX, making it one of the actor’s most technically ambitious projects.

In the first-look glimpse, Allu Arjun appears in a beast-like avatar. While the makers are yet to reveal further details, reports suggest that he may portray four distinct characters, with the story potentially exploring the concept of parallel universes.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed as the female lead. Reports also indicate that Rashmika Mandanna may play a key character, although the makers have not officially confirmed her casting. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the film’s songs and background score.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in the sports action drama Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and others in key roles.

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