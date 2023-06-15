Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas gets grand launch in Hyderabad; To make debut with Prabhas' Adipurush release

Allu Arjun is one of the most bankable actors. Apart from being an actor, he is a businessman and owns many businesses. The actor has now expanded his business as he launched his luxurious new cinema hall, AAA Cinemas. He launched the world-class cinema theatre today in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun attended the grand inauguration ceremony of his cinema hall, AAA Cinemas. Located in Hyderabad's Ameerpet, the inauguration ceremony has also been attended by Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. The official opening of the cinema theatre took place. A few photos and videos of the Pushpa actor from the inauguration ceremony have surfaced on social media.

For the big event, Allu Arjun looked his best in formal attire. He wore a brown coloured suit and styled it with sheer glasses and shoes. He waved to a sea full of fans at the inauguration ceremony.

Check out Allu Arjun's video from AAA Cinemas here:

About AAA Cinemas

The first film to play at AAA Cinemas is Prabhas' mythological Adipurush, based on Ramayana. The film is scheduled for a grand release on June 16, this Friday. The world-class cinema halls also feature high-end qualities, luxurious seating, a cinematic experience on the big screen and a big food court. AAA Cinemas’ interiors exude elegance and sophistication, thanks to Allu Arjun’s signature style and design aesthetic.

Allu Arjun becomes the third actor to own a multiplex cinema hall after Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor launched a high-class cinema hall named AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The Liger actor also owns a multiplex theatre AVD at Mahabubnagar.



Upcoming films

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is busy shooting for the sequel of his blockbuster film Pushpa. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, the film features the actor reprising his iconic role Pushpa Raj along with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. A few days ago, the Pushpa 2 team reportedly met with an accident while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana after completing the shoot of the day.

The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

