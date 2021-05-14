Allu Arjun's action thriller Pushpa to be released in two parts, sequel to arrive in 2022

The producers took the call to split Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa into two parts because of the sheer span of its storyline. Read on to know more.

After the tremendous response to the first glimpse of to Allu Arjun's pan-India film Pushpa, the makers are already making plans for its sequel. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers revealed that the film will now be released in two parts. The second part of the highly anticipated movie will be released in 2022. The news is definitely music to the ears of Allu Arjun's fans who loved the first look of Pushpa.

Starring opposite Allu Arjun is Rashmika Mandanna. The duo will be coming together onscreen for the first time ever and it has truly delighted fans. The first look of the film created an uproar among fans on social media as the film marks Allu Arjun's reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad.

As for the film's shoot, the filming is currently underway in full swing and only a few scenes remain to be filmed. According to sources, both the parts of the movie are budgeted to the tune of Rs 250-270 crores. The producers took the call to split the movie into two parts because of the sheer span of its storyline.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, in a joint statement, said, "The storyline and the characters took on lives of their own and grew to a span that required the movie to be released in two parts. The excitement we witnessed for 'Introduction To Pushpa Raj' was phenomenal and we are determined to take it all to the next level by releasing the film as a duology. We have the best stars, artists and technicians aboard and we hope to give the audience a memorable experience in the theatres through this story.”

For the unversed, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The first part of Pushpa is set to release on 13 August, 2021.

