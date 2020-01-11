Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo & Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru to CLASH this Sankranthi

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru released today i.e. on January 11th while Allu Arjun starrer will hit the theatres on January 12th.

We all know that Sankranthi holiday holds a lot of prominence in the Telugu film industry. And makers look forward to releasing the entertaining content during this holiday. Films with strong and entertaining content tend to fare well during this festive week, and that’s the reason why big-ticket films try to release during this time around. And we have been witnessing this trend for decades. This year, Sankranti will see the clash of the titans as Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru coming together for the first time. While Sarileru Neekevvaru released today i.e. on January 11th, the Allu Arjun-starrer will hit the theatres on January 12th.

A source from the industry said, “Mahesh Babu entered the industry in the ‘90s and Allu Arjun made his debut in mid-2000, both of them are ruling the Telugu film industry today. And it is not only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience. Their Hindi dubbed films have garnered them the attention of the pan-India audience as well. With charming good looks, Mahesh Babu has enthralled the audience with his family-oriented films, while Allu Arjun receives a lot of love from the youth along with the family audience due to his ‘Stylish Star’ avatar, action-packed roles, and dancing skills.”

Talking about the events, the source continued, “The back-to-back events were a perfect start of the year for the audience. Mahesh Babu’s event saw him and Chiranjeevi come together which made the crowd go wild. But the next day, Allu Arjun’s fans came in humungous numbers to see the actor dominate the stage alone for the musical night of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Thousands of admirers cheered for ‘Bunny’ who entertained them as well as touched their hearts with his emotional speech. As a younger star Allu Arjun has kept this game at par with his senior Mahesh Babu for sure.”

Well, the clashes might be among the biggies but the audience always comes out as the winner. Who will win the box office? Only time will tell.

