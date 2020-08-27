Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets highest TRP record for a Telugu film and beats Sarileru Neekevvaru

Going by the social media buzz, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to beat TRP of Baahubali and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the biggest Telugu films that released this year. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role performed extremely well at the box office. Now, months after its release in January, the film has set a new record with its world premiere on the small screen. Yes, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has recorded the highest TRP rating of 29.4, which is by far the best for a Telugu film. Going by the social media buzz, the film has managed to beat TRP of Baahubali Telugu version and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Baahubali is at 22.7 TRP rating while Mahesh Babu starrer, which released this year in Sankranthi along with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has registered 23.4 TRP.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru have clearly proved to be the biggest releases of the year. The films are setting new records even months after its release. The new record by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has taken social media by storm and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Bunny is having an extraordinary year and is winning hearts even during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film with Sukumar is yet to go on floors. Titled Pushpa, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The upcoming Telugu film is said to be a hard-hitting drama and Allu Arjun will play the role of a lorry driver.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the stylish star of Telugu film industry revealed that Pushpa is going to be one of the best films of his career.

