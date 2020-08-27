0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets highest TRP record for a Telugu film and beats Sarileru Neekevvaru

Going by the social media buzz, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has managed to beat TRP of Baahubali and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.
8863 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets highest TRP record for a Telugu film and beats Sarileru NeekevvaruAllu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo sets highest TRP record for a Telugu film and beats Sarileru Neekevvaru

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the biggest Telugu films that released this year. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role performed extremely well at the box office. Now, months after its release in January, the film has set a new record with its world premiere on the small screen. Yes, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has recorded the highest TRP rating of 29.4, which is by far the best for a Telugu film. Going by the social media buzz, the film has managed to beat TRP of Baahubali Telugu version and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Baahubali is at 22.7 TRP rating while Mahesh Babu starrer, which released this year in Sankranthi along with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has registered 23.4 TRP. 

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru have clearly proved to be the biggest releases of the year. The films are setting new records even months after its release. The new record by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer has taken social media by storm and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Bunny is having an extraordinary year and is winning hearts even during the lockdown. 

Check out Tweets below:


Meanwhile, his upcoming film with Sukumar is yet to go on floors. Titled Pushpa, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The upcoming Telugu film is said to be a hard-hitting drama and Allu Arjun will play the role of a lorry driver. 

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the stylish star of Telugu film industry revealed that Pushpa is going to be one of the best films of his career. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni, Kajal, Pooja Hegde congratulate Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma as they announce pregnancy 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement