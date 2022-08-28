Allu Arjun's and Allu Arha are the cutest father-daughter duo in town and this love-struck PHOTO is proof

It is no secret that apart from being a pan-India star, Allu Arjun is also a dotting father to his two munchkins Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. Whenever he gets a breather from work, the Pushpa actor makes it a point to spend time with his wife, and kids. Recently, his better half, Sneha Reddy took to the stories section of her Instagram account and shared a lovely father-daughter moment of Allu Arjun with Allu Arha.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor can be seen holding his little bundle of joy Allu Arha in his arms. The Tollywood couple keeps on sharing such precious moments with their kids on social media. For the unversed, Allu Arha will soon be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam.

Check out the picture below:

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will soon commence shooting for his much-anticipated action entertainer. Pushpa: The Rule. Going by our sources close to the development, Sukumar is finalizing the script for the sequel right now, "Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film's music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members."

They further revealed, "Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kickstarts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later."

Allu Arjun also has Venu Sriram's Icon and Koratala Siva's AA21 in the making.