Allu Arjun's birthday: Vanity Van to private jet, 5 insanely expensive things owned by the Pushpa actor

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and highest-paid actors in South cinema. He is known for his acting prowess, impeccable dance moves and inimitable charm on the screen. The actor also enjoys a massive fan base that goes beyond Telugu states. And post his performance in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, he rose to global fame and pan Indian star.



Being a Superstar, Allu Arjun doesn't shy away from spending big bucks and living life king-size as well. From lavish holidays to expensive clothes, he owns many luxurious possessions. In fact, his wife also loves all things expensive. Sneha Reddy is one of the most popular star wives in the South film industry. Her sartorial wardrobe, especially ethnic is a perfect blend of class and chic.

Well, today, on April 8, Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday and has turned 41 years.

On that note, let's take a look at five expensive things owned by the Pushpa actor.

All black customized vanity van

One of the biggest expensive things owned by Allu Arjun is the vanity van. The actor, who loves black, got a customized vanity van that contains a television, fridge and a comfortable recliner occupying the inside of the vanity van. He often chills in his luxurious van between shoots and is reportedly worth Rs 7 crore. In fact, the Pushpa star named the van, Falcon with his own initials 'AA' embedded on the exterior.



100 crores lavish house

Of course, the list of Allu Arjun's luxurious and expensive includes his dream house. The actor owns a plush house in Hyderabad, which is worth Rs 100 crores. He stays with his parents, wife Allu Sneha and kids Arha and Ayaaan. The whole house has a minimalist vibe and is painted in pristine white. Fondly called Blessing, the house has a swimming pool, a gym, a home theatre, and a play area for the kids.



Hummer H2

Allu Arjun loves cars and enjoys going on long drives. He is a proud owner of the Hummer H2, which costs over Rs 75 lakh. Apart from this, he has a garage full of expensive cars. It is reportedly one of the most famous cars because of its popularity in Hollywood movies. Allu Arjun's towering all-terrain Hummer H2 is one vehicle that is known as much as for its beauty as for its overall power.

Range Rover and car collection

How could Allu Arjun's garage miss the most expensive car, Range Rover? The actor purchased the beautiful Range Rover Vogue back in 2019 and decided to name it 'Beast'. He also shared a pic of his car and wrote, New car in the house. I named him 'Beast'. Every time I buy something there is only one thing on my mind. Gratitude." It reportedly cost 1.8 to 4 crores.

He also owns the Jaguar XJL, which is reportedly 1.2 crores. Other cars in his garage include Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence and the BMW X6 M Sport.



Owner of a private jet

Allu Arjun also has a luxurious private jet. The cost of the jet is not known but he often goes on holidays with his family. The actor and his star wife Sneha also share pics of their private jet on their Instagram handles. He is one of the very few stars who is an owner of private jets.

Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also an owner of a night club in Hyderabad and has invested in a Hyderabad-based healthcare startup named CallHealth Services. Along with his father Allu Aravind, he also founded OTT platform Aha, an streaming platform for many Telugu and Tamil movies. The platform streams many original shows and Telugu movies and is owned by his daughter's name, Arha Media and Broadcasting Private Limited.

Allu Arjun has a whopping net worth Rs. 350 crore and charges more than 30 crores for a film. Reportedly, he is charging Rs 100 crores for his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

First look and teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The actor is yet again coming back with his blockbuster character Pushpa Raj. Ahead of his brother, the teaser and first look from Pushpa 2: The Rule was released and took the internet by fire. The first poster shows Allu Arjun aka Pushpa unrecognizable with face paint on. The actor wore a saree, decked himself in jewellery and wore a lemon garland as he held a gun in his hand. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Here's wishing Allu Arjun, the Icon Staar, a very happy birthday!!

