Allu Arjun's birthday wish for his little princess Arha is fun, candid and all things adorable: VIDEO

Allu Arjun and Allu Arha are undoubtedly the most adored father-daughter duos in the South. Today, as the Pushpa actor's little princess turned 6, the actor commemorated the day with a sweet social media post. He took to his Instagram and dropped a video, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my cutest baby ALLU ARHA. #కందిరీగకథలు #alluarha." The clip features the father and daughter indulging in some cute banter about honeycombs.

For those unaware, the little one will soon be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. She will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in the much-awaited film. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun talked about his daughter's Tollywood debut. He was quoted saying, "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness."

Check out the post below: