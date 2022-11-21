Allu Arjun's birthday wish for his little princess Arha is fun, candid and all things adorable: VIDEO
Take a look at Allu Arjun's adorable birthday wish for his little bundle of joy Arha as she turns 6 today.
Allu Arjun and Allu Arha are undoubtedly the most adored father-daughter duos in the South. Today, as the Pushpa actor's little princess turned 6, the actor commemorated the day with a sweet social media post. He took to his Instagram and dropped a video, along with the caption, "Happy Birthday to my cutest baby ALLU ARHA. #కందిరీగకథలు #alluarha." The clip features the father and daughter indulging in some cute banter about honeycombs.
Arha's acting debut
For those unaware, the little one will soon be making her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. She will be seen playing the role of Prince Bharat in the much-awaited film. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun talked about his daughter's Tollywood debut. He was quoted saying, "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness."
Pushpa: The Rule
On the other hand, Allu Arjun will once again be seen as Pushpa Raj in the much-anticipated sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film went on floors in August this year with a puja ceremony. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are planning to release the film by early 2024. A source close to the development revealed, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."
