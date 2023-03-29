Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Desamuduru” to get a re-release as part of his birthday celebrations

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in the country who has been hailed as a pan-Indian sensation post the incredible success of Pushpa. Recently he wrote a special Twitter note saying " "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever". On this special occasion, the fans of the superstar also get a gift through the unexpected re-release of one of his earlier blockbusters “Desamuduru”. The film will be re-released on the eve of his birthday, April 6th next month.

Desamuduru re-release news gets fans excited

Re-release of older films has become a norm these days but it is the first time for Allu Arjun that one of his older films has been given a second chance on the big screen as a tribute to his 20 years in the industry. The fans are also excited about the chance to watch the iconic action film on the big screens. The film which was released in the year 2007, was one of Allu Arjun’s biggest blockbusters at the time and boosted his box office clout. Co-starring Hansika Motwani, the film went on to be a game changer for Telugu films at that time and raised his stakes as a bankable action hero. The other language title for the dubbed version was “Hero”. This was his first association with hitmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects



The 4K restorations of Desamuduru will be hitting selected theatres and it will be no less than an event for Allu Arjun fans. He is next going to be seen in “Pushpa 2 The Rule” helmed by Sukumar. The film is touted to be one of the most sought-after sequels in the Indian film industry with the giant success of the first part. Fans are all geared up for the second chapter of Pushpa as he celebrates his 20th year in the industry this year. The film also co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Sai Pallavi as per the latest reports.

