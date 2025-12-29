Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish announces wedding date with Nayanika in style, kids join him in the viral reel

Allu Arjun’s brother and actor Allu Sirish has officially announced his wedding date in the most fun way possible. Taking to his Instagram account, Sirish shared a cool reel that quickly went viral, featuring him alongside his nieces and nephew. The creative reveal instantly caught fans’ attention, with many praising the actor’s playful and personal approach to sharing the big news.

Allu Sirish Wedding Date Announcement

The reel confirmed that Allu Sirish will be tying the knot with his fiancée Nayanika on March 6, 2026. Instead of opting for a traditional announcement, the actor chose a lighthearted format that reflected his cheerful personality. The video’s infectious energy and simplicity resonated with audiences, making it widely shared across social media platforms within hours of being posted. Allu Sirish and Nayanika had exchanged rings in the presence of their family members and close friends at a ceremony held on October 31, 2025.

Sirish, who has carved his own identity in the Telugu film industry, received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans. Members of the Allu family are also expected to be part of the grand celebrations, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi among others, which has already sparked excitement among fans. While details about the venue and ceremonies remain under wraps, expectations are high for a joyous and elegant celebration.

Allu Sirish has been keeping a low profile recently, focusing on personal milestones while carefully choosing his next projects. The wedding announcement has once again put him in the spotlight, with fans celebrating this new chapter in his life. As March 6 draws closer, anticipation continues to build around what promises to be a memorable occasion, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey for Allu Sirish and Nayanika.

