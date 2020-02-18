Allu Arjun's brother Sirish watches Sara and Kartik's Love Aaj Kal; Here's what he has to say

Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish recently watched Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal. Read to know what the actor has to say about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Tollywood star and Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish recently watched Imtiaz Ali's film, Love Aaj Kal. The Hindi film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Love Aaj Kal 2, which released last Friday opened to bad reviews from critics and alike. Allu Sirish also took to social media and shared his views on the same. In the series of tweets, Sirish wrote, "Watched Love Aaj Kal. It fell short of what I expected from one of my fav directors - Imtiaz Ali. But, the master storyteller shows his brilliance occasionally and left something to ponder over after the film. For a lover of cinema like me, this is my take away."

In his next tweet, he wrote, "So, I could empathise with her character. Raghu's dysfunctional love, his regret, how he felt on meeting his ex meeting her years later had me invested in the story. Well, this is my take on the movie I saw!." Well, looks like Love Aaj Kal has failed to live up to expectations of many.

Check out the tweets below: Watched Love Aaj Kal. It fell short of what I expected from one of my fav directors - Imtiaz Ali. But, the master storyteller shows his brilliance occasionally and left something to ponder over after the film. For a lover of cinema like me, this is my take away. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 18, 2020

Zoe like many millennials wants a career, independence & open to date. But is afraid of attachment though she craves intimacy deep down. So her fix is to hear love stories with happy endings as an escape cos deep down she's idealistic but in reality her love life is messed up. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 18, 2020

So, I could empathise with her character. Raghu's dysfunctional love, his regret, how he felt on meeting his ex meeting her years later had me invested in the story. Well, this is my take on the movie I saw! — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) February 18, 2020

The overall Love Aaj Kal box office collection in four days is estimated at Rs 27.50 crore nett. Sara and Kartik’s first film together seemS to be affected by the negative reviews of the film.

Meanwhile, Sirish's debut film was directed by Radha, a social drama Gouravam, which was a bilingual film shot in Telugu and Tamil.

Credits :Twitter

Read More