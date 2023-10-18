Allu Arjun's dapper return to Hyderabad post 69th National Film Awards 2023 ceremony; see video

Allu Arjun, after winning the 69th National Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise, is back home in Hyderabad. The Telugu superstar received the Rajat Kamal for Best Actor from the honorable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the grand event held in New Delhi on October 17, 2023.

Allu Arjun was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on his return from Delhi. He was seen wearing a black ethnic suit and his signature Pushpa hairdo. He was greeted and congratulated by everyone at the airport for his National Award win.

Check out the video below:

