Allu Arjun's daughter Arha does signature 'dosa step' from Ramuloo Ramulaa song and its too cute for words

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of the actor enjoying his time with Arha and Ayaan. Allu Arjun and Arha's video is the best thing you will see today on social media.
Allu Arjun is not only one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood but also a doting father. The actor makes sure to take some time out from his busy schedule for his kids, Ayaan and Arha. After returning from Thailand with wife Sneha, Allu Arjun decided to spend some time with his kids. Bunny's wife Sneha took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of the actor enjoying his time with Arha and Ayaan. This Allu Arjun and Arha's video is the best thing you will see today on social media.

One can see in the video, Arha tells her dad that Ramuloo Ramulaa song from Ala Vaikuntapuramloo is her favourite track from the upcoming film. That's not all, she even went on to perform the signature step and adorably called it a 'dosa step'. Arha doing her favourite 'dosa step' from her dad's film is too adorable and we just could not stop watching it on repeat mode. Isn't the little munchkin super cute? Check out the video below that is cuteness overloaded. 

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is all set to release on January 12, 2020. The much-awaited Telugu film is clashing with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will hit screens on January 11, 2020. 

