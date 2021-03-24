Allu Arjun's daughter Arha dolls up as a little princess in a white frock and THESE photos are adorable

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently took to social media and shared mesmerising photos of their daughter Arha and we can't take our eyes off her.

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is as stylish as her father. As we all know, Allu Arjun is known for his experimental and unique style statement. Be it at the airport or promotional events, he aces the fashion game like a boss. Well, his daughter Arha is no less fashionista and her latest photos are proof. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently took to social media and shared mesmerising photos of their daughter Arha and we can't take our eyes off her.

One can see, Arha looking like a princess in a white frock and her hairdo steals the show. The adorable looking photo has been clicked by the pic-a-boo studio. Allu Arjun and Sneha's little princess is as popular as their parents and is among the favourite star kids on social media. She had already featured in a music video titled, 'Anjali Anjali'. The gorgeous couple of the Telugu film industry was blessed with the first child, a son Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. They welcomed their second daughter Allu Arha on November 21, 2016.

Check out the latest photos below:

Meanwhile, AA is busy with Sukumar directorial Pushpa, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The upcoming film will release in all five languages and will see Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist in the movie.

Credits :Instagram Sneha Reddy

