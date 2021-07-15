  1. Home
Allu Arjun's daughter Arha to play Prince Bharata in Samantha Akkineni's Shaakuntalam: Glad to watch her debut

Allu Arjun's 4-year-old daughter, Allu Arha is all set to make her debut in the role of Prince Bharata in Gunasekhar's upcoming mythological drama titled, Shaakuntalam.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 02:40 pm
Tollywood star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with the role of Prince Bharata in Gunasekhar's upcoming mythological drama titled Shaakuntalam. Yes, the little Arha will be seen in Samantha Akkineni's upcoming film and the news about the same has taken social media by storm. Her debut marks the entry of the fourth generation of the Allu family in the Indian cinema, which is a huge cause for celebration. Allu Arjun took to Twitter and expressed his happiness on the same. 

He tweeted, "A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut." He further added, "I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam." 

Arha will be directed by Gunasekhar, a celebrated filmmaker who has collaborated with the Icon Staar. The four-year-old will be seen sharing screen with leading actors Samantha Akkineni, who is cast in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty along with Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Arha's debut is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala written by Kalidasa. 

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Ab bolo nepotism...

