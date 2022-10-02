Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha steals the show at a recent event and her videos are too adorable to miss

Dropping a group picture from the event, Allu Arjun penned on Instagram, “Book Launch of my Grand Father Shri Allu Ramalingaiah garu on his centenary birthday. I would like to thank shri venkaiah naidu garu for gracing the occasion. #AlluARG100." Chiranjeevi marked his attendance at the event, along with his wife Surekha Konidala, the daughter of Allu Ramalingaiah. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was present with his daughter, Allu Arha. She was seen spending quality with the Acharya actor. The little one managed to garner a lot of attention during the event because of her cute mannerism. Check out the videos below:

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are among the top actors in the South and both of them enjoy a massive fanbase not just in Tollywood, but pan-India. For the unaware, the RRR and Pushpa actors are maternal cousins. Commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Allu Arjun’s grandfather Ramalingaiah, Megastar Chiranjeevi inaugurated Allu Studio yesterday. During the event, they also launched a book of Shri Allu Ramalingaiah guru.

Allu Ramalingaiah was a part of more than 1000 Tollywood films during his career and was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri by the Indian government in 1990.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is all ready to smitten fans with his Pushpa Raj avatar yet again with Sukumaran's Pushpa: The Rule. Talking during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar was asked if Pushpa Raj and Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) will feature a new look in the sequel. To this, he replied, “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there."

In the meantime, Ram Charan has two untitled dramas, RC15 and RC16 in the making.

