Allu Arjun's daughter Arha tries viral 'Kacha Badam' trend; Here's how the actor reacted

Allu Arjun is a doting father to his two kids Ayaan and Arha and he keeps posting about them regularly on his social media. Today, the actor Allu Arjun posted a video of his little one Arya trying the viral Instagram trend Kacha Badam and it is the cutest version you will see. The actor seems to be totally lovestruck with his daughter's cuteness as his reaction is unmissable.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a video of Arha trying to pull of the hook steps of the viral song Kacha Badam. The little one will surely melt your heart with her cute moves. AA is all hearts and kisses for Arha as he wrote 'my lil badham'.

Arha in the video donned a tie-dye co-ord night set and danced cutely to the song. She looks really cute with her expression and moves. The comments section is replete with an appreciation for the father and daughter duo. Fans also can't wait to witness her on the big screen as she is all set to make her debut with the Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, which has Samantha as the main lead. She is playing the role of Princess Bharata and recently wrapped the entire shoot. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Coming to Allu Arjun, he is basking the success of Pushpa: The Rise, which has become the biggest blockbuster in South and Bollywood as well. He has a movie with Koratala Siva for his next and the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which will go on the floors after a few months.

