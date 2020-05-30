Allu Arjun's endearing throwback PHOTO with wife Sneha Reddy is worth a glimpse for their fans

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy have been married for nine years now and make for an adorable duo. Check out one of their throwback pictures.

Superstar Allu Arjun does not need any introduction. The actor has been ruling millions of hearts in the country through his stellar performances in movies. It won’t be wrong to say that he can give any Bollywood actor run for the money! Apart from being a talented actor, Allu Arjun is also a perfect family man and multiple instances prove the same. He tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in 2011 and they are now the doting parents of two kids.

We have now come across a throwback picture of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor in which he is posing with none other than his beautiful wife Sneha herself. Bunny is seen wearing an army uniform which means that the picture was clicked during the shoots for one of his movies. Sneha, on the other hand, looks pretty in a simple, white outfit. Needless to say, the two of them make for the cutest duo and this picture is the perfect proof.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead. He is now gearing up for his next movie titled Pushpa that also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, and others in the lead roles. Bunny’s first look from the action thriller has already been revealed on social media much to the excitement of fans. Directed by Sukumar, this movie is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

