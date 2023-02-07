Allu Arjun's fans go berserk as he waves and blows kisses to them at an event; VIDEOS go viral

Recently, Allu Arjun stepped out for an event and was welcomed with love and affection by a sea of fans. A huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of him and welcomed him with loud cheers and whistles. Fans also went berserk as Allu Arjun thanked them with folded hands and blew kisses. Photos and videos of Allu Arjun from the event have surfaced on social media and are going viral. The kind of fan-following Allu Arjun enjoys across the globe is truly magical.

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the South film industry. Post Pushpa: The Rise, the actor's stardom reached heights and there must be no one who does not know who Allu Arjun is. And the latest video of his fans going berserk catching a glimpse of him is proof of it.

For the event, Allu Arjun opted for his classic fashion which is an all-black comfy attire. He looked handsome as always in a comfy black sweatshirt paired up with matching joggers and a hat on his head.

Upcoming films

Up next, Allu Arjun is presently occupied with the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Being directed by hitmaker Sukumar, the sequel will see AA as Pushpa Raj yet again, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his character of SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the much-anticipated drama.

The makers plan to release the sequel in both India and Russia simultaneously. Producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news by saying, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia." If things go as planned, the second part might hit the theatres by the final quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

If the rumours are to be believed, Allu Arjun is in talks with popular filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas to play the lead role in the director's next outing. The rumour mills also suggest that Allu Arjun might team up with the KGF director Prashanth Neel for a film, but there is no confirmation on this reports, so far.