Allu Arjun's fans kickstart birthday celebrations with massive response for Desamuduru re-release

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian cinema right now. He has become a household name in all parts of the country with the far-reaching success of Pushpa, the first chapter. This month is special for fans and well-wishers as Allu Arjun is celebrating his birthday in two days. It was earlier announced that on the occasion of his birthday, there will be a 4K re-release of one of his biggest hits from the past, Desamuduru. The film which was released sixteen years ago has been released today warming up to his special day and the fans have been ecstatic, witnessing the magic of the re-release.

Desamuduru 4K re-release gets thumbs up from fans

Desamuduru is one of the most notable films from Allu Arjun’s career in his early days. The film cemented his credentials as a bankable action star. The film was directed by Puri Jagannadh, and Allu Arjun shared the screen with Hansika Motwani. The rerelease is exclusive as it features a 4K restoration. The visuals coming out on Twitter suggest that fans have already started celebrating their idol’s birthday in advance with the thundering response to the film in theatres. The special shows are getting great responses from fans and family audiences on the internet and the excitement is palpable. There have been recordings of fans going hysterical over the gloriously restored visuals in various theatres.

Future projects

There has been a lot of hype surrounding Allu Arjun’s return to playing the iconic “Pushpa Raj” in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film directed by Sukumar is touted to be one of the biggest productions for Allu Arjun as of now and is being made on a bigger scale than the first part. The film will see him reuniting with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil along with Sai Pallavi if reports coming in are to be trusted. Pushpa 2: The Rule is considered to be one of the most anticipated films in recent times and is currently being shot. The team will be dropping the very first official update on 8th April, on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. After completing Pushpa, he will be joining hands with Anil Ravipudi, as per the latest reports for an out-and-out action entertainer. However, fans are happy for their star and are celebrating the re-release as a lead-up to his special day.

