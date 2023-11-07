Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Aravind addresses the debate on actors charging high remuneration for films

Ace producer Allu Aravind addressed this topic in the recently held press meeting for the Kotabommali PS Teaser Launch Event. The report questioned the producer about why limited-budget films are getting released from the Geetha Arts banner.

Allu Aravind, the producer of two high-budget Hindi film industry flicks, Jersey and Shehzada, has shown his commitment to investing in quality productions and introducing fresh talent to the industry. However, it has been a while since he produced a high-budget film in Telugu.

Allu Aravind's response to ‘big budget’ question

When asked why major banners like Geetha Arts are becoming cautious about big-budget films, Allu Aravind responded with a single word: "Cost." However, when specifically asked about the impact of star heroes' remuneration on increasing movie budgets, Allu Aravind presented a different view.

Allu Aravind said that only 20 to 25 percent of a movie's budget is allocated to star heroes' remuneration. He also made it clear by saying that their fees are not the sole reason for budget escalation; rather, they often act in high-budget productions. He emphasizes that the audience today demands movies that are grand and spectacular, regardless of the hero's stature.

Allu Aravind on high-budget films’ appeal

Allu Aravind pointed to movies like KGF, where the hero wasn't a star before the film's release, yet the movie's grandeur played a pivotal role in its blockbuster success. This illustrates that the audience's appetite for visually striking and lavish films plays a significant role in the budget increase in the movies.

He also reveals that Geetha Arts has two major movies in the pipeline, but they have been facing delays for various reasons. Allu Aravind stresses that it's essential to present these big movies properly to attract audiences to theaters, leading to increased budgets.

The debate surrounding actors’ remuneration and its impact on movie budgets continues. Allu Aravind's perspective suggests that heroes' fees are not the primary driver of increased costs; rather, the demand for grand and visually appealing movies plays a crucial role in the budget increase of the film.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu revels in Bhutan's hot stone bath: All you need to know