Allu Arjun’s father-in-law hosts party in Pushpa actor's honor after National Awards win; PICS inside

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the nation today. A testament to this was the recently held 69th National Awards, where the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was named the Best Actor for his performance in the 2021 action film Pushpa, making him the first Telugu actor ever to receive the award.

To celebrate this historic win, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, and renowned politician K. Chandrasekhar Reddy hosted a party for the Pushpa actor. The party was attended by several renowned faces from the industry like Sukumar, as well as the Bunny actor’s family. Allu Arjun’s personal team took to social media to share pictures from the event, with the caption:

“Celebrating the ‘Best Actor’ National Award, icon star @alluarjun’s Father-in-law #KChandrasekharReddy garu hosted a party last night surrounded by loving family members and friends from the industry! Here are a few candid moments from the party!”

Check out the post below:

More about Allu Arjun’s National Award

The 69th National Awards were announced on August 24th, while the ceremony took place on October 17th. It was announced that the National Award for Best Acting had been won by Allu Arjun, making him the first Telugu actor in history to be conferred with the honor. As expected, the announcement was welcomed with cheers and celebrations.

Allu Arjun won the award for his performance as Pushpa Raj in the 2021 action film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film also featured other prominent names like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and many more. The music for the film was composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who received a National Award for the Best Music Director (songs) category. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

What’s next for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has a jam-packed schedule lined up for him, including the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, also helmed by Sukumar, features an ensemble cast as well. The film is all set to release on Independence Day, next year, in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

