Allu Arjun's health condition delays Pushpa 2 shoot? Find out

Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 is currently in production and has garnered immense nationwide attention. The film's success in the Hindi version and Allu Arjun's National Award win have contributed to the massive hype. Fans are eagerly anticipating Sukumar's offerings in part 2 of Pushpa: The Rule.

According to recent reports, the makers are shooting the crucial Jaathara episode featuring Allu Arjun in a female getup, followed by a massive fight action sequence. Reports suggest that during the shooting of the song, the Happy actor is said to have hard and challenging dance steps in a full lady costume. Reportedly the vigorous dance routine has led to back pain for the actor. It is said that the Pushpa 2 jathara song shooting is postponed to December 2nd week.

Allu Arjun is taking a brief hiatus to rest and recover. Known as the Icon Star, the Bunny actor is renowned for giving more than 100% effort to satisfy his fans and audience, recognizing the significance of Pushpa 2 in his filmography. Sukumar, a perfectionist director, shares the commitment to excellence, ensuring that no compromises are made in any aspect of the film.

More about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

The film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more, and is helmed by Sukumar. The movie has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and the music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Check out the glimpse of Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 below

Additionally, the camera for the film has been cranked by renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben take care of the film's editing. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on Independence Day next year.

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is also set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas in a project tentatively titled AA22. The film would mark their fourth collaboration together after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is speculated that the film will fall in the period action genre and will be set in the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle. It is also rumored that Trisha Krishnan will play the lead role alongside the Julayi actor.

ALSO READ: Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha addresses husband’s health rumors; the actor shows signs of improvement