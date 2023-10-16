Allu Arjun’s heartwarming gesture towards special fan before heading for National Film Awards will melt your heart; Watch

Apart from being one of the best actors in Tollywood, Allu Arjun is also known to have a heart of gold. The actor has once again proved that this is the case, as he signs an autograph for a young fan at the airport.

He also had a word with the fan, and shook hands with him before continuing. The simple gesture made the day of the fan, who was seen smiling from ear to ear. The video which made its way to the internet, quickly went viral as well.

Allu Arjun makes the day of a young fan:

Allu Arjun was seen walking into the airport hand-in-hand with Sneha Reddy, earlier today (16th October). The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor was heading to Delhi for the National Film Awards. He was named as the Best Actor this year, for his performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor was seen in an all-black outfit which included t-shirt, denims, and loafers. He topped off the look with a pair of black shades, and was also carrying a black duffle bag. As for Sneha Reddy, she was seen sporting a white crop-top and blue denims. She too donned a pair of shades, and carried a brown purse with her.

Check out the video below:

Allu Arjun on the professional front

The Bunny actor has a jam-packed schedule ahead of him including Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much awaited sequel of the film Pushpa: The Rise. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and many more, and is helmed by Sukumar. The film is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, and is all set to release on 15th August, next year.

Additionally, the actor is also said to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas, marking their fourth collaboration after Julaayi, S/O Sathyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He had also met with Atlee in Mumbai, sparking rumors of a possible collaboration.

