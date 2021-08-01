Allu Arjun's insanely fancy and expensive shoe collection

Men are equally ruling the fashion world as women in the film industry and most importantly, they are keeping up with the trends. South stars like Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni and other male actors are have got an impeccable sense of style. Some of them have a massive collection of stylish pairs of sneakers and shoes. Talking specifically about Allu Arjun, he never fails to grab eyeballs when it comes to putting his best fashion foot forward. And if there’s one fashion tip you could take from him is on how to pull off fancy shoes effortlessly. Undoubtedly, his stylist Harmann Kaur puts extra effort into styling him a class apart. We decided to take a look at 5 fancy and expensive pairs of shoes from his stunning collection.

1. CLASSIC

The stylish star of the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is rocking this look in a powder blue blazer paired with a white on white look. He completed his look with sunglasses and was worth Rs 50, 000 suede loafers by Salvatore Ferragamo.

2. As cool as him

For a promotional event, Allu Arjun opted for a screen-printed artwork white shirt by Sahil Aneja that he paired with leather patched joggers pants and Balenciaga black speed ankle-length sneakers that is worth a whopping Rs 60,000 approx.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: 5 times the stylish star PROVED that no one can carry black outfits the way he does

3. Killing it!

For Niharika Konidela's pre-wedding event, Allu Arjun opted for classic black velvet Manish Malhotra sherwani with self-thread and antique gold embroidery. He teamed it with stylish sneakers by Giuseppe Zanotti and it costs approx Rs 65,000.

4. All-white

For another wedding event, Bunny chose to go with an intricate mirror and Resham work silk kurta and pants from Abhinav Mishra‘s Royals collection. He teamed it with a white Gucci leather loafer that cost Rs 56,000 approx.

5. What a fusion!

This is one of our favourite looks of all time. Allu Arjun makes sure to step out of his comfort zone and he treated us with another experimental look by teaming a pair of golden sneakers with a quirky print kurta set. Loved it!

Also Read: Allu Arjun flaunts his dapper new look in this latest monochrome PHOTO; Sends out a message with his outfit