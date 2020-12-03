  1. Home
Allu Arjun's latest messy hair look in jogger set gifted by Vijay Deverakonda has us crushing on him

Allu Arjun thanked Vijay Deverakonda for sending him the cool and comfy co-ord set. Check it out.
Allu Arjun's latest photos in messy hair look have grabbed everyone's attention. The stylish star of Telugu film industry took to social media and shared a few photos of him wearing jogger set gifted by Vijay Deverakonda. One can see in the photos, Allu Arjun looking stylish in long and messy hair look as he enjoys a relaxing time in the cosy space of his lavish home. Taking to Instagram, Bunny thanked Vijay Deverakonda for sending this co-ord set that is comfy and looking cool at the same time. 

"I want to thank my brother @thedeverakonda and the @therowdyclub team for sending me this cool pair . It’s super comfy . Thank you for the lovely gesture my brother . Shine on !," Allu Arjun wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, the Tollywood star has commenced the second schedule of Pushpa. Allu Arjun was spotted at Hyderabad airport recently as he was heading for Pushpa shoot, which is being directed by Sukumara.  Before this, the team was shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district

Check out Allu Arjun's latest Instagram post: 

Also Read: Allu Arjun gets papped at the airport as he heads to the next shooting schedule of Pushpa; See PHOTOS 

Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role and it is one of the most-awaited Pan-India films of 2021. The first rugged look of Allu Arjun from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

