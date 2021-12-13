Allu Arjun's meet and greet event: Fan gets injured, angry actor returns home

Allu Arjun, a few minutes ago, had planned to meet his fans at Nagarjuna's Convention Hall in Hyderabad. However, before he reached the venue, fans created a ruckus and many injured themselves. According to our sources, Allu Arjun, who had left from home for the meet and greet event, decided to cancel and returned back halfway.

Allu Arjun was also chased by a few fans just after he left his house. He got upset and equally furious by the unpleasant behaviour of his fans. Yesterday, thousands of fans had gathered and gone berserk to catch a glimpse of the superstar at Pushpa's pre-release event.

