Allu Arjun’s next commercial film with Atlee to feature THIS actress as the leading lady? REPORTS

Allu Arjun has been at the forefront of success ever since the release of his last film Pushpa 2. The movie has recorded astounding numbers at the box office, and has broken several records in the process. Moving on, amid other untitled projects, the actor has locked on an entertainer with director Atlee.

Well, while much information is not available at the moment about the details of the upcoming venture, a new report has claimed that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor might be in consideration to star as the leading lady of the project.

As per a report by News18, Janhvi Kapoor’s name has been circulating as a highly possible leading star opposite Pushpa 2 actor. However, despite the buzz, there is yet to be any confirmation on the matter by the actors’ or makers’ sides.

For the unversed, Janhvi has already ventured into the Telugu film industry with film Devara, starring Jr NTR. The movie had performed well at the box office and the diva’s performance was lauded genuinely by viewers.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also has another Telugu project in the making, RC16 with Ram Charan as the lead. The Buchi Babu Sana directed movie has already gone on floors and is touted as a sports drama.

Coming back to Allu Arjun, besides this project with Atlee, he also has another project with director Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline. As per reports, this movie is apparently set to be a mythological drama, based on the story of Lord Karthikeya.

While nothing about the project has been confirmed yet, these are mere speculations doing rounds on the internet. Once the makers officially announce it, this movie would mark Allu Arjun’s fourth collaboration with the director Trivikram Srinivas.

Fast forward to now, the actor has still been stealing spotlight over the success and impressive numbers scored by Pushpa 2 at the box office.