Allu Arjun's playful daughter Allu Arha goofs around with the fans waiting outside actor's residence

Allu Arjun is one star with a huge fan following that idolizes him. The Puspa actor has always been one of the biggest stars with a matinee idol status on and off the screen. A recent video has come out where Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha can be seen playing a little prank on Allu Arjun’s fans gathered outside his house to get a citing of their favourite star. The little one seems to have a funny one and she can be seen playing around with the helper, who struggles to contain the child before she walks near the pathway leading to the fans standing outside the house, raising her eyes in a playful manner mocking the group in a playful way.



Allu Arjun’s daughter’s funny interaction with fans

Allu Arjuns’ daughter’s adorable interaction with fans is going viral on social media. The video also shows the fans being positive-minded about the child’s prank and enjoying the moment, hopeful of their citing their star whom they have spent their entire day waiting for outside his house. Allu Arjun can not be seen anywhere near the frame when this little funny incident happens and fans have been hopeful of a funny response from the actor on social media. Allu Arjun is next going to be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. These sort of funny interactions between the loved ones of major stars and fans in their personal love is always fun to hear on the internet.

Upcoming films

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest films from Telugu cinema this year that has been in the making for some time. The film directed by Sukumar is a bigger sequel to Pushpa 1 and maps the next chapter in the life of Pushpa after the events of the first installment. The film will see him sharing screen time with Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahad Faasil, reprising their roles from the original with the rest of the supporting cast also returning. There are reports of joining hands with Koratala Siva's next film after NTR 30. There have not been any official updates from the team.

