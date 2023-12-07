Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 co-star Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari arrested?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

In shocking news, Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari has been arrested for allegedly causing his girlfriend's suicide. The 30-year-old actor, known for his role as Keshav in Pushpa: The Rise is accused of filming footage of a girl and then using the video to blackmail her. This led to the woman’s death by suicide on November 29. For the unversed, Jagadeesh had been missing since the incident. However, the police finally caught him on December 6 and charged him under Section 306.

The police arrested Jagadeesh on December 6 based on a complaint filed by the woman's family. Reports suggest that the deceased woman, who worked in short films, was said to be in a relationship with Jagadeesh.

This actor’s arrest has significantly impacted the shooting schedule of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2, the sequel to the hit film of the same name. According to the ongoing reports, the filmmakers are working to minimize the disruption to production. Reportedly, the makers are rearranging dates and schedules and plan to wait for Jagadeesh's potential release on bail before finishing his remaining scenes.

Jagadeesh rose to fame with his role as Kesava in Pushpa: The Rise. He has also worked in a few other movies previously, however, Pushpa, his breakout role made him a star in the Telugu film industry.

More about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 movie

The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2, boasts an impressive cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and many more. The film is once again directed by the talented Sukumar.

Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have produced the movie under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The music is composed by the renowned Devi Sri Prasad, ensuring a captivating musical experience.

Renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles the camera work, capturing the beauty and intensity of the film's visuals. Karthika Srinivas and Ruben are entrusted with the editing, ensuring a smooth and engaging cinematic experience.

This highly anticipated sequel is scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, promising a grand and festive release for fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of Pushpa's story.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

