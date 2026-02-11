Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 co-star Sreeleela conferred with MBBS degree; Video

At the age of 16, Sreeleela stepped into the acting realm as a child artist. Even though her journey to becoming a popular actress started at a very young age, she didn’t give up on her dream of becoming a doctor. Hence, she juggled between studios and studies, and her hard work has finally paid off. The Pushpa 2 fame was recently conferred with an MBBS degree at the convocation ceremony.

Sreeleela receives a medical degree

At a very young age, Sreeleela has achieved things many can only dream of. The actress made her big screen debut as an adult with the 2019 Kannada-language film Kiss. Then came her Telugu debut, Pelli SandaD, for which she was highly praised. In the past nine years, the 24-year-old actress has been part of many big projects, including Bhagavanth Kesari and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Evidently, she has proved her mettle as a talented actress. But amid her busy schedule, she has also been concentrating on completing her MBBS degree with an aim to become a doctor. Well, the day has finally come. Sreeleela has finally graduated from college as a medical student. Several viral visuals circulating online show the actress donning the convocation gown and cap as she celebrated the moment. One clip also shows the actress receiving her degree.

The popular Indian actress is on her way to becoming an acclaimed actress and a doctor. Having said that, she has also reportedly adopted three kids and is investing in caring for them while working on her busy schedule. Apparently, the Dhamaka actress adopted two of them in February 2022, when she was just 21. According to reports, the kids are differently-abled and do not live with Sreeleela. Then in 2025, she again welcomed a little girl into her life.

While talking to Galatta Plus, the actress stated that she gets jittery when she talks about the adoption. “I’m not a ‘mother mother’ because there’s an entirely different story to that,” she stated, adding that the kids live in an ashram where she keeps visiting.

