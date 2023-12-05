Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 filming nears completion with upcoming song shoot-Reports

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of Indian cinema's most versatile actors. Currently, he is filming for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The first part of Pushpa was one of 2021's most beloved films and even received two National Awards: Best Acting and Best Music Direction.

Recent reports suggest that the Pushpa 2 makers plan to commence shooting a song from the upcoming highly anticipated film Pushpa 2 next week in December. According to the reports, speculations suggest the song shoot will follow after completing a portion of the dialogue sequence. Reportedly this development is expected to bring the film's completion to approximately 65-70 percent.

Allu Arjun's shoot break and health issues

Recent reports talked about the filming of a crucial Jaathara episode featuring Allu Arjun in a female getup. During the song shoot, the actor reportedly faced challenging dance steps in a full lady costume, leading to back pain. Reports suggested that the Pushpa 2 jathara song shoot has been postponed to December's second week.

According to the reports Allu Arjun is currently taking a short break to recover. The Happy movie actor is known for giving his best to his fans and audiences, and he recognizes the significance of Pushpa 2 in his career. Similarly, the perfectionist director Sukumar ensures excellence in every aspect of the film.

More about Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 movie

Pushpa 2 boasts an impressive cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. The film is helmed by Sukumar. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles the camera work, while Karthika Srinivas and Ruben take care of the editing. This highly anticipated sequel is slated for release on Independence Day next year.

Upcoming Projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is also set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas in a tentatively titled project, AA22. Marking their fourth collaboration after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film is speculated to be a period action drama set during the Indian freedom struggle. Rumors suggest Trisha Krishnan will play the lead role alongside the Julayi actor.

