Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Makers share first glimpse from sets; Rashmika Mandanna says 'It's starting'

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun. The makers of the film dropped the first glimpse from the sets to share that the shooting process is progressing at a brisk pace. The update has not just left fans with joy and excitement but lead actress Rashmika Mandanna as well.

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule, shared a picture from the sets that captured the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen working on the film. With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. Rashmika Mandanna also shared her excitement as she tweeted, "look at thaaaaat! it’s starting y’all."