Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Makers share first glimpse from sets; Rashmika Mandanna says 'It's starting'
The update of Pushpa 2 has not just left fans with joy and excitement but lead actress Rashmika Mandanna as well.
Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has begun. The makers of the film dropped the first glimpse from the sets to share that the shooting process is progressing at a brisk pace. The update has not just left fans with joy and excitement but lead actress Rashmika Mandanna as well.
The makers of Pushpa: The Rule, shared a picture from the sets that captured the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen working on the film. With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. Rashmika Mandanna also shared her excitement as she tweeted, "look at thaaaaat! it’s starting y’all."
Pushpa: The Rise has created a kind of rage that has never been seen before. Be it the swag of icon star Allu Arjun or the charm of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film left the audience with a lot of excitement to crave more of it. While keeping the audience's anticipation intact, the makers announced the second part, Pushpa: The Rule few days after the release of Pushpa: The Rise.
A few months ago, Pushpa: The Rule, makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.
Also Read: Allu Arjun celebrates big wins of this year with his family; Shares a glimpse of the fun night: PIC
Recently, it was reported that Arjun Kapoor is in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in this upcoming sequel. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Naveen Yerneni has denied the news. “No, that's wrong news,” says the filmmaker.