Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 team meets with a bus accident; Injured actors rushed to the hospital

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies. The shoot of the film is going at a brisk pace in different regions. Now as per the latest news, the Pushpa 2 team met with an accident while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana after completing the shoot of the day. Reportedly, the bus carrying the artist of the film hit the PTC bus that was stationary.

According to reports, the Pushpa 2 team met with an accident after the bus collided with another bus, which was parked on the road. The driver of the bus carrying the artist of Pushpa 2 failed to notice the RTC bus and rammed into it. The accident reportedly took place on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Narketpally. It is reported that two of the artists sustained injuries. The injured artists were rushed to the hospital nearby as soon as the mishap took place. Other details are awaited and the team of Pushpa is yet to confirm about the accident.

It is reported that Sukumar and the team completed a schedule recently in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

About Pushpa 2

Sukumar will be returning to direct the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule. Other than Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will be returning to their parts from the original, the film will be having an ensemble cast that has still not been revealed. The technical department for the film comprises Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the score. The film will be released later this year.

The first poster and teaser of Pushpa 2 have set major expectations for the second part and fans can't wait to witness the film on the big screen.

