Allu Arjun's Pushpa magic continues: Srivalli, Oo Antava dominate YouTube's 'Most Watched Music Videos' list

The list goes like this, Arabic Kuthu from Beast on number one, Saami Saami from Pushpa on number two, Kacha Badam Song from Bhuban Badyakar on number three, Le Le Aayi Coca-Cola from Khesari Lal Yadav on number fourth, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega from Pushpa on number fifth Oo Antava Mawa Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa on number sixth, Pasoori from Ali Sethi X Shae Gill on number seven, Halamithi Habibo from Beast on number eight and Nathuniya from Khesari Lal Yadav on number ninth.

Pushpa: The Rise , starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. The movie was appreciated for its impeccable performance by the leads, action sequences, and chartbuster songs. Now, the tracks Srivalli, Sami Sami, and Oo Antava Mawa Oo Oo Antava, have managed to bag spots at YouTube's 'Most Watched Music Videos' list for 2022.

Pushpa: The Rule

As the makers are working on the second installment of the blockbuster franchise, Pushpa: The Rule, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the team is planning to release the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer simultaneously in India and Russia. Speaking to us, producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news by saying, “Exactly.” He further added, “Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia.”

While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising their respective roles as Pushpa Raj, and Srivalli from the original, Fahadh Faasil will once again be seen as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. In addition to this, many new actors are also likely to feature in the sequel.

The original drama, Pushpa: The Rise will be released in Russia soon and the fans are counting the days to witness the movie on the big screens.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 to release in India and Russia simultaneously