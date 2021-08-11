Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Makers share promo video of 1st single in five languages; Full song out on August 13

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in not just Tollywood but in all of the South Indian film industries. Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The team is prepping with excitement to release the first single and today the lyrical promo has been released.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared the lyrical promo of the first single in five languages titled Daakko Daakko Meka in Telugu, Odu Odu Aadu in Tamil, Odu Odu Aade in Malayalam, Jaago Jaago Bakre in Hindi, Jokke Jokke Meke in Kannada. The song is sung by five singers Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam and Benny Dayal. The promo video unleashes Allu Arjun's mass avatar to another level by creating right excitement for the full song. The full song will be released on Augusy 13.

Pushpa is an action thriller written and directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun is essaying the titular role and the movie will be set in the backdrop of red Sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist of Pushpa, which will also mark his Telugu debut. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil play supporting roles.

Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be released on December 25, 2021, on the occasion of Christmas.