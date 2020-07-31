Allu Arjun's Pushpa or Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Which film are you waiting to watch? VOTE NOW

Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun had a box office clash with their previous movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

It has been more than three months since we all went to the theatres and watched the movies. At a time when actors and filmmakers are announcing their next projects back to back, it is keeping fans excited. People are desperately waiting for the COVID 19 situation to be contained and the lockdown to be lifted so that we can get back to our normal lives. While many actors are announcing new movies every day, Tollywood biggies Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun’s new film announcements came as exciting news for all of us.

It should be noted that the actors had a box office clash with their previous movies Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekevvaru. It looks like their next films will also lock horns. Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar, and the makers have revealed Allu Arjun’s first look poster from the film. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead, while Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in key supporting roles.

Also Read: AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022 Allu Arjun also has two films in his kitty including Icon and the yet to be titled film with Koratala Siva. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. While the makers have not yet revealed the complete cast list, reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. He will also be joining hands with SS Rajamouli after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Take this poll below and let us know which of the two films are you waiting to watch.

